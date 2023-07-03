Fisker's Affordable Pear Electric Crossover Will Have Over 300 Mile Range

Fisker, the company founded by Henrik Fisker, is on track to offer its smaller and more affordable all-electric Pear crossover at a starting price of $29,900, the company’s chief said during an investor presentation that included new sketches of the model, as well as new details, including as the expected range of the small high-riding EV. The company previously said that the Pear will have a starting price under $30,000 and now it’s doubling down on this statement, adding that development of the model is progressing well, with the first driveable prototype, which was spotted testing out in the wild on several occasions, being completed ahead of plan in December 2022. Fisker will reveal the Pear in prototype form at an investor day later this year, but until then, the company published two new photos of the upcoming model, which show the front and rear light signatures, as well as the general shape of the crossover. The front lights feature the signature Fisker dual light bars surrounded by “high tech light graphics,” while the rear lighting is made up of a continuous light strip around the rear window with an integrated high-mounted brake light.



