Fisker said on Monday its chief accounting officer Florus Beuting has resigned, within two weeks of being appointed to the role.



Beuting, who expressed his intent to resign on Nov. 14, was named the accounting chief on Nov. 6 to succeed John Finnucan, who left the company in October after three years in the role.



Finnucan's departure led the electric-vehicle startup to delay its quarterly results after it flagged issues relating to internal controls over financial reporting.





