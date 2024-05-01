Fisker's New Hybrid Model Going to No Haggle Dealerships

Fisker is going in the opposite direction of the direct sales model used by companies like Tesla and Rivian; while Fisker is not dropping the direct sales side of the company, it announced a new hybrid model that also includes a partnership with dealers.



The goal is to provide customers with easier access to test drives and no-haggle pricing, where permitted by the state. It's a win-win for the dealers who get involved, too. They get access to a wider product portfolio, starting with the Fisker Ocean and later expanding to the Pear, which will compete in the highly-contested compact crossover segment. The American automaker also has an electric truck and a 1,000-horsepower four-door convertible in the pipeline.



Fisker started negotiating with dealers in late November 2023, and it expects the first units to arrive on showroom floors by the end of the first quarter of 2024. It also expects to have all its dealer partnerships in place and operational once the higher-volume models (Pear and Alaska) are available to the public.





