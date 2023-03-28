Fisker's Ocean Electric SUV To Have 439 Mile Range

Fisker has revealed range estimates for the Extreme derivative of its long-awaited Ocean and claims its new EV boasts the best electric range of any battery-powered SUV sold in Europe. That's a big claim - almost as big as the claimed range figure of 440 miles.

WLTP calculations are somewhat optimistic when compared to the EPA evaluation. The European cycle often overestimates range figures by as much as 10%, while the EPA tends to be overly cautious and often understates an EV's range.