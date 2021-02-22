Fit For Royalty: Prince Charles Caught Driving In His Personal Model S

Behind the wheel of a Tesla Model S, Prince Charles paid a visit to his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, who has been in the hospital for a few days. Prince Charles drove himself to the hospital in a Tesla Model S, highlighting his steadfast stance for a sustainable future.

Prince Charles has launched a number of sustainability initiatives over the years, including the Sustainable Markets Initiative in 2019. Last month, the royal announced the Terra Carta, described as an “Earth Charter that puts sustainability at the heart of the private sector.”







