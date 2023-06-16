Five Gen Z YouTubers Involved In Fatal Crash Of Lamborghini Urus

Five YouTubers were involved in a fatal head-on crash in Rome, Italy, on June 14, 2023, when the Lamborghini Urus they had rented so they could film a new online challenge collided with an incoming smart forfour. The five received only minor injuries, but the occupants of the smart were not as lucky: a five-year-old boy has died, while his four-year-old sister received minor injuries. Their mother remains in the hospital. According to local media, the YouTubers were part of TheBorderline collective, a group of content creators looking to strike virtual gold with all kinds of "crazy" challenges they set for themselves. The collective's founder Matteo Di Pietro was behind the wheel during this particular challenge and at the time of the accident. The challenge was supposed to see them spend 50 hours on end inside the SUV, with cameras documenting their moves and their apparent dangerous driving on the streets of the capital.



