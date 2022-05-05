Five Months Into The Year And Volkwagen EVs Are Sold Out Until 2023

We’re barely five months into 2022, but Volkswagen CEO Dr. Herbert Diess has revealed the company has “basically sold out” of electric vehicles for the year.

Speaking to the Financial Times, the German carmaker’s boss said that U.S. and European customers who order electric vehicles today won’t get them until 2023.

That’s a disappointing development for would-be buyers, but Diess told the publication “We have very high order books and order intake on electric vehicles.” He added, “That accounts for all of our models from ID.3, ID.4, the Audi models — [all] are extremely well received in the markets, Škoda models are also very well received in Europe.”