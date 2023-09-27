Five UAW Protestors Injured After Being Struck With Car After Blocking Exits

Five people were injured Tuesday after a car drove through a group of people demonstrating outside the GM Flint Processing Center in Michigan. Demonstrators were participating in the ongoing UAW union strike. The driver has not yet been located.

According to a report from MLive, the incident occurred around 4 p.m. outside the GM Flint Processing Center located on 6060 West Bristol Road in Swartz Creek. Protesters were reportedly blocking an exit on West Bristol Road when the vehicle drove through the group of people. The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County says that five people suffered minor injuries, with two of those hit taken to a local hospital.