Flawed? Accenture Asks Only 6,000 People Globally About EVs And Determines More Than Half Want One

A survey from Accenture has indicated that more than half of drivers in several key automotive markets will likely go for an electric vehicle within the coming decade. A good portion of non-EV drivers today are also considering an electric car for their next purchase. As noted by Accenture, its survey involves 6,000 car buyers across the United States, Italy, Germany, France, China, and Japan. The survey’s results show that there is a need for automakers to modify their strategy so that they can break into mainstream customers that are still wary of electric vehicles. Overall, the results of the survey are positive for electric vehicles. A total of 47% of drivers noted that they are convinced the future belongs to electric cars. A total of 57% of drivers, on the other hand, are expected to adopt an electric vehicle within the next 10 years. A total of 43% of non-EV drivers are also considering an electric car for their next purchase.



