The new trend bringing in big bucks is car flipping.



Dennis Wang bought a brand new Tesla five months ago. But the offer he recently got from a dealer was too good to pass up — $101,000. Wang paid $87,000 for his new Tesla in March. "Absolutely insane! Mind blowing!" Wang said.



Eddie Gribust flipped his Tesla for $5,000 more than he paid for it. "In the last two years, I've been driving brand new cars and I have not lost a cent on them," he said.



