Flock CEO Claims They Would Possibly Terminate Police Contracts For Misuse Of Data - But Never Has

Flock is the biggest of a handful of automated license plate reader camera companies. It's been under a lot of pressure lately for various reasons, but probably most of all because of how some of its users have leveraged the tech unlawfully or inappropriately. We've told you about how private businesses that use Flock and other ALPR readers basically get to police themselves.

Actual law enforcement agencies often (but not always) have to have good reason to use the data captured by Flock. That's why there have been several cases nationwide of officers getting fired and arrested for misusing it to stalk exes, love interests, or rival business owners. Now, Flock is saying that it would absolutely terminate a police department for misuse of the tech. It just hasn't yet.