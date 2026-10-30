Flock Ignores Another City's Cancellation - Continues To Collect Data Illegally

According to Flock's CEO, Garrett Langley, the backlash against its privately-owned mass surveillance system spreading across American roads and communities isn't real. In a leaked audio from a private police conference, Langley made wild, unsubstantiated claims about where the backlash is coming from. However, the backlash is very real and still growing, along with extensive media and public scrutiny over instances of police abuse, false arrests, and the opening of its system to government use.

In reality, dozens of cities have canceled their contracts with Flock over the last 18 months, but Flock's way of dealing with reality has been to, well, ignore it.