Flock Tries To Have Researcher Database Of 120,000 Cameras Removed From The Web

Agent009 submitted on 10/1/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:50:22 PM

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Flock Safety touts some 120,000 cameras across the U.S. Deflock.org, a crowd-sourced mapping tool that keeps track of the automated license plate recognition (ALPR) devices, says that of the 142,000+ it knows of, including those from Motorola, Axon, and other brands, Flock owns 81 percent of them. Now, a new researcher says that Flock’s reach is even larger than both of those figures might suggest. His map, allegedly from Flock data itself, is eye-opening, and it appears to have directly drawn demands from a Flock proxy for its takedown.

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Flock Tries To Have Researcher Database Of 120,000 Cameras Removed From The Web

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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