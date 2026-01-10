Flock Tries To Have Researcher Database Of 120,000 Cameras Removed From The Web

Flock Safety touts some 120,000 cameras across the U.S. Deflock.org, a crowd-sourced mapping tool that keeps track of the automated license plate recognition (ALPR) devices, says that of the 142,000+ it knows of, including those from Motorola, Axon, and other brands, Flock owns 81 percent of them. Now, a new researcher says that Flock’s reach is even larger than both of those figures might suggest. His map, allegedly from Flock data itself, is eye-opening, and it appears to have directly drawn demands from a Flock proxy for its takedown.



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