Florida Avoids Becoming A Digital Prison - Officials Have Less Than 30 Days To Remove Banned Flock Cameras

Florida has banned local police from installing license-plate readers on state roads, responding to growing concern about the proliferation of surveillance cameras made by Flock Safety and other companies.

The Florida Department of Transportation on Monday revoked all permits for local law-enforcement agencies to operate license-plate reader systems, ordering any that have been installed removed from state roadways within 30 days. The department said in a memo that use of the devices had seen an exponential increase, and that “concerning reports of misuse, data privacy concerns, and surveillance schemes merit immediate action to preserve Floridians’ sovereignty and quality of life.”