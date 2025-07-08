Florida BMW Driver Strikes And Kills Pedestrian - Tells Cops It Was Only A Homeless Person

A Florida woman who killed another woman in a hit-and-run later told police that she didn't think it mattered because the victim was 'just a homeless person,' authorities claim.
Ivana Gomez, 32, was speeding through Little Havana in her BMW while intoxicated in the early morning hours of May 30 when she allegedly struck 41-year-old Kathryn Kipnis before attempting to flee the scene.
Kipnis was hit with such force that her head shattered the windshield, leaving strands of hair embedded in car's passenger seatbelt.
