Florida BMW Driver Strikes And Kills Pedestrian - Tells Cops It Was Only A Homeless Person

A Florida woman who killed another woman in a hit-and-run later told police that she didn't think it mattered because the victim was 'just a homeless person,' authorities claim.

Ivana Gomez, 32, was speeding through Little Havana in her BMW while intoxicated in the early morning hours of May 30 when she allegedly struck 41-year-old Kathryn Kipnis before attempting to flee the scene.

Kipnis was hit with such force that her head shattered the windshield, leaving strands of hair embedded in car's passenger seatbelt.