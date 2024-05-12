Florida County Strikes Gold With School Zone Speed Camera Revenue

If you’re cruising through a school zone in Manatee County, Florida, with a lead foot, you might want to rethink your approach. Thanks to dozens of newly installed speed cameras, keeping an eye on your speed isn’t just good manners, it’s essential if you want to avoid a $100 hit to your wallet. The new cameras supplied by RedSpeed started operating in August for a 3-month grace period until November. During this time, 10,629 warnings were issued to drivers caught speeding through school zones across the county. Ticketing started on November 1, and in the first three weeks of the month, no less than 5,716 fines were issued, each costing $100. That means local officials have already collected over $571,000 in fines.



