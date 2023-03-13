Florida Cracks Down On Street Racing - Promises To Impound Vehicles And Send Racers To Jail

Florida police are cracking down on illegal street racing like never before, targeting individuals who partake in intersection takeovers, drag racing, and drifting in populated areas.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office recently shared an update on an operation targeting street racers. Sheriff Gregory Tony announced that his department has a zero-tolerance policy for lawbreakers.

"Two things are going to happen. We're going to take your vehicles, and we're going to take you to jail," said Tony. "That's the result [and] that's my mandate for every single one of these events that we encounter. There will be no ticket citations where you're walking away. We're going to put you in handcuffs and [take] you to jail."