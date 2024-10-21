Florida Dealership Carjacks 2020 Honda Accord Over Late Payment

In the world of car dealerships, payment disputes typically unfold with a few phone calls to the bank or a stack of paperwork behind closed doors, not in the streets with threats and guns. But when tempers flare and judgment fails, things can take a dangerous turn. What should have been a routine issue over a missed payment on a 2020 Honda Accord in Florida, spiraled into a carjacking, leaving one dealer employee staring down the barrel of a prison sentence. Erik Hadad is a 58-year-old Israeli national and employee at his family’s dealership, Guru Auto Sales in Aventura, Florida. On December 19, 2023, he carjacked a customer and is now facing up to 15 years in prison after his conviction by a Miami jury, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The 24-year-old victim is a Haitian immigrant who bought a 2020 Honda Accord in October of 2023. The DOJ provided further context on the victim’s predicament in an official statement.



Read Article