Florida Driver Stops To Save A Turtle And Causes A Multi-Car Pile Up

While we never give a second thought to the thousands of bugs we kill every year with our cars, most of us would do whatever we could to avoid killing another creature in the roadway – unless that meant risking even more lives in the process. But one American driver put dozens of drivers at risk with a crazy attempt to rescue a turtle that was crossing a busy Florida highway. The action happened – very slowly at first, obviously – when an unnamed driver spotted the turtle crossing US-331 in Walton County. Admirably, he decided to save it from getting crushed by less vigilant drivers, and chose to stop to help. But rather than pull his truck onto the median, or the extra lane that started just ahead to take traffic off the highway, he decided simply to stop right in the middle of the road.



