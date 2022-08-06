Florida Ford Dealer Doubles The Price Of The F-150 Lightning Pickup - When Will This Stupidity Stop?

Dealer markups are the new reality of the past two years. In the case of the most popular models, their value skyrocketed to ridiculous amounts. It’s safe to say that dealers make more money from selling these vehicles than carmakers. Electric vehicles from the traditional automakers are a good example because they are produced in very limited numbers.



The high demand makes people willing to pay huge amounts of money to be among the first ones to get that vehicle. With 200,000 reservations and the abysmal production of the F-150 Lightning, Ford was guaranteed to face problems fulfilling all those orders. The imbalance between supply and demand was quickly speculated by Ford dealers, which started marking up the Lightning like crazy.



Read Article