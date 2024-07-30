Florida HOA Says It Can Ignore State Law And Demand Home Owners To Park Trucks In Remote Parking Lot

Of all the silly and subtly hostile homeowners associations out there, one HOA in Sarasota, Florida might take the crown for the most absurd. Even after Florida passed a law prohibiting HOAs from telling truck owners that they can’t park at home, the Meadows Community Association insists that it has the right to prevent residents from parking in their driveways.

Beleaguered truck owner Ryan McIntire told ABC Action News Tampa Bay that he’s been unable to park his pickup at home overnight since moving to the Meadows in 2019. When Florida signed House Bill 1203 into law this year, McIntire hoped he’d finally be allowed to park his 2014 Chevy Silverado in his driveway.