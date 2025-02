The Florida Highway Patrol says that it caught not one, not two, but over 25 supercars taking over a highway on Saturday. The incident happened near the 51-mile marker of Interstate 75, known as Alligator Alley. The sports cars stopped traffic, did donuts, and even had a helicopter filming according to police. Now, at least two of those vehicles are in an impound lot and three people are in jail.



