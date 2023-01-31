Florida Joins 30 Other States In Considering An Electric Vehicle Tax

The state of Florida might soon impose a new tax specifically aimed at EV owners. Those in the state who drive internal combustion-powered vehicles already pay a state tax when they fuel up. Florida would be one of more than 30 states in the USA to implement such an EV tax should the legislation pass.

Senators from the state’s Committee of Transportation met on Tuesday to discuss the fee for EV owners. “The assertion is that electric vehicle owners may not be fairly contributing to the cost of constructing and maintaining public roads through payment of traditional registration fees,” said the Chief Legislative Analyst for the Senate, Cindy Price.