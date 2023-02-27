Florida Officials Become Increasingly Concerned About EVs And Evacuations

A Republican senator this week suggested that state transportation officials consider limiting the use of electric vehicles during evacuations until more charging stations are set up along major highways. As the state Department of Transportation is set to move forward this year with distributing federal money to add more charging stations near evacuation routes, Sen. Jonathan Martin raised a concern that electric vehicles could become roadblocks if they run out of power on highways crowded with fleeing residents. "With a couple of guys behind you, you can't get out of the car and push it to the side of the road. Traffic backs up. And what might look like a two-hour trip, might turn into an eight-hour trip once you're on the road," Martin said Thursday during a discussion on charging stations at the Senate Select Committee on Resiliency.



