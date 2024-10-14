Florida Officials Say At Least 50 Cars Fires From Submerged Electrified Vehicles Have Been Reported After Hurricanes

Florida’s state fire marshall Jimmy Patronis has described electric vehicles impacted by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton as “ticking time bombs” due to the risks of them catching fire after being exposed to salt water.
 
Patronis issued an important warning to owners of all vehicles equipped with lithium-ion battery packages in the wake of Hurricane Helene, just days before Hurricane Milton hit. He revealed that after Helene, authorities had been alerted to nearly 50 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries. Of these, 11 of these fires involved EVs.


