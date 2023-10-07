Florida Refusing To Accept 5 States Drivers Licenses As Valid

Licenses issued by the states of Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, Rhode Island, and Vermont will not be valid in Florida, if the possessor is an undocumented immigrant. The states’ IDs are being targeted under Florida’s anti-immigration Senate Bill 1718. As of July 1, the law prohibits a driver’s license from being issued to anyone who does not provide proof of lawful presence in the U.S. Out-of-state licenses issued to those who cannot provide that proof are also regarded as invalid, as a result of the controversial bill that was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. Per The Hill, Florida will continue to modify the list of states whose licenses fall under this classification through periodic updates as other states revise their issuance requirements.



