Florida Shop Owner And Customer Kill Each Other Over Bad Service

A customer angry about the service he received while his vehicle was being repaired literally lost his life over it. The Miami Herald reports that a customer and the owner of a Florida auto shop have both been killed after a shootout regarding bad vehicle service that was performed over two years ago. Everything started in 2021. Eugene Frank Becker, 78, went to Stout’s Automotive in Largo, Florida to get his vehicle repaired. But according to police, he wasn’t satisfied with the work that was done, which he felt “was inadequate, and he believed he was overcharged.” Weirdly, he never returned to Stout’s to complain about the work. That all changed on September 18, 2023.



