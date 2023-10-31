Florida Wants To Ban Slow Left Lane Drivers

Just because you’re driving the same stretch of road as another driver, maybe even heading to the very same location, doesn’t necessarily mean you want to drive at the same speed. That can lead to huge frustration for faster drivers presented with a slower driver who just won’t get out of the way, and frustration can also lead to road rage and accidents.



Florida lawmakers have introduced a new bill that could potentially cut down on congestion, the number of accidents and incidences of road rage, and at the heart of it is a simple message backed up by the threat of fines if you don’t comply with its rules. The message is: keep right.





