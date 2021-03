The Florida legislature is advancing a bill that would impose a yearly tax on EV owners, with almost no attention in the media. The bill (actually a pair of bills, Senate Bill 140 and House Bill 819) appears to be similar to one that was proposed during last year’s legislative session, but did not pass. It would impose a special annual fee, starting at $135, on every EV, in addition to the yearly registration fee paid on all vehicles.



