Flying Tesla Used In Stunt Was A Rental Car

After the accident that had a Tesla flying high into the air and crashing into other cars on a street in Los Angeles, the LAPD scrambled to find the person behind the wheel. The things appeared to be clear, as the car was a rental and the person who rented it should have been easy to find. Even more, Alex Choi, who uploaded the video of the incident on his YouTube channel, has said he spoke with the flying driver before his crazy attempt.



Right after that, the social media influencer Dominykas “Durte Dom” Zeglaitis took credit for the stunt, sharing videos on TikTok with the captions “I just crashed my new Tesla” and “LAPD didn’t like my stunt.” According to the LAPD Central Traffic Division, 90% of the tips it received after offering a $1,000 reward indicated Zeglaitis as the person responsible for the failed stunt. Initial reports also showed that Zeglaitis was the one who rented the Tesla from Enterprise.



Read Article