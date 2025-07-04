For BETTER Or WORSE? Now That The Dust Has Settled, Is The 2025 Ford Expedition Cockpit BETTER Or WORSE To You NOW?

The 2025 Ford Expedition’s cockpit has sparked plenty of buzz, and now that the dust has settled, it’s time to take a closer look. Ford’s redesigned interior is a tech-heavy gamble, swapping traditional gauges for a massive 24-inch panoramic display that stretches across the dashboard. Paired with a 13.2-inch central touchscreen, the setup promises seamless connectivity with Google Assistant, Alexa, and wireless Apple CarPlay. It’s a futuristic vibe, no doubt, but does it deliver for everyday drivers?



On the plus side, the digital experience feels cutting-edge. The customizable display offers crisp graphics, letting drivers toggle between navigation, media, and vehicle stats with ease. Voice controls are smarter, handling everything from climate adjustments to streaming playlists hands-free. Ford’s also added practical touches, like a sliding center console for extra storage and USB ports galore for passengers. For tech-savvy families or long-haul road trippers, this cockpit could be a game-changer.



But not everyone’s sold. Some argue the screen overload sacrifices simplicity. Traditionalists might miss physical dials, finding the all-digital interface distracting or prone to glitches. The learning curve could frustrate drivers who just want to hop in and go, and there’s always the question of durability—will those screens hold up over years of wear? Plus, the minimalist design might feel cold to those who loved the Expedition’s rugged, tactile charm.



Ford’s clearly aiming for a high-tech future, but has it gone too far, or is this the upgrade we didn’t know we needed? The cockpit’s bold, but divisive.



















What's YOUR call? Groundbreaking or HUGE miss?



We say God forbid this EVER makes it into an F-150...



