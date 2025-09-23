For Some Reason BMW Thinks A Hydrogen Powered iX5 Is A Good Idea

BMW is all set to give hydrogen another leg-up on its stuttering climb from theoretical planet-saving future fuel to viable option for real car buyers. The new BMW X5 SUV will be offered with a pure hydrogen powertrain under the name BMW iX5 Hydrogen. Just when you thought everything was going EV, the next generation BMW X5 is actually going to be made available with no fewer than five different fuel options. There’ll be petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, a pure-electric iX5 and the iX5 Hydrogen. The latter will be powered by electricity from a hydrogen fuel cell and is due on sale in 2028 following the launch of the mainstream X5 models from 2026.



