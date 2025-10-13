For Some Reason Car Thefts Are Way Down In 2025

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has issued a report on car crime and the numbers are optimistic. Vehicle thefts in the United States have fallen by 23 percent during the first six months of 2025 and criminals seem to be getting less inclined to nab performance vehicles. It’s the NICB’s belief that the United States should be on track to experience its second consecutive year of declining auto theft rates. But it attributed the initial increase to the pandemic without much of an explanation. Considering that thefts peaked in 2023, it’s plausible that it may have played a factor. However, it likewise seems to have become a convenient excuse for all sorts of mishaps that came after 2019.



