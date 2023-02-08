For Some Reason Consumer Reports Is Shocked To Learn EVs Lose Range In the Cold

The claimed driving ranges of four all-electric crossovers were put to the test by the non-profit organization Consumer Reports in three temperature settings to find out just how much of an impact the weather has on a battery-powered car's ability to go the distance.

The Tesla Model Y Long Range, Ford Mustang Mach-E extended range, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S were tested in the same manner by the same drivers, driven in a caravan on three different days: a frigid one, a mild one, and a warm one.

Some of the findings are barely a surprise, like the fact that an EV’s driving range suffers the most in cold climates, but one thing that stands out among the four cars is the Tesla Model Y’s inability to reach its EPA-rated range of 326 miles even when the outside temperature wasn't as low as to affect the battery chemistry.