For Some Reason Ford Is Benchmarking The Toyota GR Supra

It's a wise idea to check out what the competition is doing while you're developing a new car, even if that rival generates considerably fewer sales. For every Supra sold by Toyota, Ford manages to move seven Mustangs in the US, according to the sales figures through the third quarter of 2021. The Blue Oval was spotted by Ford Authority around Dearborn testing the BMW-powered sports coupe, presumably benchmarking it against the next-gen 'Stang. The S650-generation pony car is widely believed to arrive for the 2023 model year, and Ford likely wants to learn a few tricks from rivals it could potentially adapt for its successful sports car. It's not the first time the company is benchmarking vehicles near its HQ in Michigan as it was only in August when a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat was spotted in the same area. Going back in time, the Chevrolet Corvette C8 was also seen in the hands of a Ford test driver earlier this year.



