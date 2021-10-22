For Some Reason GMC Was The Only GM Brand To Stock Up On Chips Ahead Of Time

GMC is on track to hit record sales of its Sierra heavy-duty and light-duty pickups this year despite continued thin inventory amid a global shortage of semiconductor chips.

The scarcity of chips, which are used in a variety of vehicle parts, has crippled auto industry production. But General Motors has managed to keep its truck plants running, for the most part, throughout the crisis.

"We’ve done very well. We believe we can still have an all-time sales record on the Sierra," Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick GMC, told reporters Tuesday. "When we get chips, we generally put them in Sierra and Yukons and we’ve managed quite well through that (chip shortage) this year. We expect an improvement next year.”