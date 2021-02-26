For Some Reason KIA And Apple Are Still Talking About Collaborating

There was much excitement at the start of this month when it was announced that Apple and Kia would collaborate to produce an electric car. This partnership could have been a landmark moment for the automotive industry with the combined expertise of a tech giant and the know-how of an established automaker. But days later, both Kia and Hyundai said they were no longer in talks with Apple.

Well, the back-and-forth between the two companies continues. A fresh report from the Korean website Chosun Biz now indicates that there is still potential for the Kia-Apple collaboration after all.