For Some Reason Toyota Thinks New $169,000 SUV Will Draw In Younger Buyers

The Toyota Century SUV’s launch came as somewhat of a surprise but it makes a lot of sense. Not only are SUVs more popular now than they ever have been before but the market for luxury SUVs has boomed in recent years Indeed, it’s surprising that Toyota didn’t make a Century SUV sooner.

Toyota lifted the veil on the Century SUV in early September and revealed it will have an eye-watering price tag equating to around $169,000. That’s a lot of money yet according to Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, the Century SUV will attract plenty of young buyers.

“This is the top premium, chauffeur-driven car not just within Toyota but in Japan,” Toyoda told the Toyota Times. “I think this model will also suit younger people and those who previously felt that a Century was not for them.”