For THE LOVE OF GOD, WHY Is Stellantis WASTING All That Ad Money In The Cotton Bowl On The Wagoneer EV? NO ONE Is Waiting For That Vehicle. NO ONE.

Stellantis, the multinational automotive giant behind brands like Jeep, Dodge, and Chrysler, has made a notable decision to allocate a significant chunk of its advertising budget to promote the Wagoneer S EV during high-profile e



vents like the Cotton Bowl. This move has sparked a range of reactions, with some questioning the rationale behind such investment in a vehicle that critics claim lacks demand. Let's delve into the reasoning and counterarguments surrounding this marketing strategy.



The electric vehicle market, while growing, is still navigating challenges like charging infrastructure, range anxiety, and consumer reluctance to switch from traditional engines, particularly in markets where gas prices are not as prohibitive. The luxury pricing of the Wagoneer S, starting at around $72,000, places it in competition with established luxury EVs, which might not be the best strategy for capturing a broad consumer base.



The automotive industry is witnessing a shift, where EVs are becoming more mainstream. However, the demand for luxury electric SUVs might not be as pronounced as for more affordable or performance-oriented models. Stellantis' approach could be an attempt to create a market rather than merely responding to existing demand, a high-risk strategy that could either pay off by pioneering a new segment or lead to wasted resources if consumer behavior doesn't shift as anticipated.



