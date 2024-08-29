For The First Time Ever An Automaker Prices An EV The Same As It's ICE Counterpart

Vauxhall, the UK-exclusive twin of Opel, has shared local pricing for the new Frontera with a notable twist. Both the Electric and Hybrid versions of this SUV are priced from £23,495 ($31,026) in Britain—marking a first in achieving price parity between EV and ICE vehicles.

The Stellantis brand notes that typically, fully electric vehicles are about 31 percent pricier than their ICE counterparts. However, Vauxhall has managed to eliminate this premium for the Frontera, setting both powertrain options at the same price.