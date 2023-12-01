For The First Time In Over 20 Years The Top Selling Luxury Car Brand Is American

For the first time in nearly 25 years, an American automaker is again number one in luxury sales in the US. Tesla grabbed the luxury sales crown from BMW for the 2022 calendar year, selling 158,612 more vehicles than the German automaker in its home market. In 2021, BMW had beaten Tesla by about 23,000 vehicles based on estimates. The EV maker delivered an estimated 491,000 vehicles in the US last year, up 44 percent, and exceeded 1 million deliveries globally, according to Automotive News Research & Data Center estimates. Tesla does not break down sales by region or country. BMW sold 332,388 vehicles in the US last year, followed by Mercedes-Benz in third place with 286,764 and Lexus in fourth with 258,704. Audi ranked fifth with 186,875, while sixth-placed Cadillac was the only other US brand in the top 10 with 133,726 sales. Acura and Volvo were the only two other brands to exceed 100,000 sales, with 102,306 and 102,038 sales, respectively.



Read Article