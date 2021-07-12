Forbes Names 2022 Ford Bronco SUV Of The Year - Was There A Better Choice?

Among the few SUV nameplates resurrected by automakers over the past five years, Ford’s Bronco fulfills the challenging task of living up to the hype surrounding its return to the U.S. market after a more than 25-year absence. The original Bronco, which was sold for three decades, was a staple on and off U.S. highways and coveted among enthusiasts, off-roaders and everyday consumers. What the new Bronco does that other throwbacks do not, is connect the past with the present without fundamentally changing the DNA of what made the boxy SUV so special: body-on-frame construction, true off-roading capability and seemingly endless opportunities for customization.

 



