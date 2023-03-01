Forbes Ranks Mary Barra Right Behind Kamala Harris In Most Powerful Women List

This annual list prepared by Forbes magazine, called The World's 100 Most Powerful Women, has placed a CEO from the automotive sphere squarely near the top of their rankings – right behind VP Kamala Harris but well ahead of newsmakers like Oprah Winfrey. The publication says the people on their list are “female leaders who use their political and economic power to transform industries and solve society's problems”. Barra was selected for the #4 position on this list thanks to using her clout at the helm of one of the world’s biggest automakers as a driver for introducing electric vehicles to the masses, with a target of selling more EVs than Tesla in our market by the 2025 calendar year.



