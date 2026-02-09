Forbidden Fruit: Banned Polestar Reveals Their New Sleek Polestar 4 SUV

The Polestar 4 is the Swedish-slash-Chinese car maker’s most popular model. It outsells the Tesla-rivalling Polestar 2, with more than 10,000 4s finding homes in the UK over the last 12 months. All this despite its compromised, coupé-like shape. But compromise no more, because the Polestar 4 SUV is here to complement the Coupe. It brings more space, more range and, crucially, a lower price. A rival to the game-changing BMW iX3 and new competitors such as the Mercedes GLC and Volvo EX60, it’ll go on sale later this year priced from £54,750 – up to £3,000 less than the coupé, which is currently available to lease through Auto Express for under £600 per month.



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