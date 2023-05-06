Forbidden Fruit: Lexus Reveals The ICE Powered Compact LBX SUV

Despite some brands moving away from smaller models in search of greater profits, Lexus is jumping into the upmarket compact SUV sector with its new LBX.





Designed for European customers, the Lexus LBX sits on parent firm Toyota’s GA-B platform, which underpins the Yaris Cross. However, Lexus says the LBX has been re-engineered to deliver the refinement and the driving experience necessary for one of its cars. There’s also a big focus on design, quality and personalisation, with a new Lexus Bespoke Build programme.