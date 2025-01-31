Forbidden Kia Tasman Pickup Spotted In California

The Kia Tasman was spotted in California, even though the pickup truck will not be sold in America. You can blame the 25% Chicken Tax for preventing Kia from importing the model to the US. The Tasman set wheels on American soil but not for being marketed in the country. The new kid in town is probably here for a photo shoot or a promotional event. Photos posted to Reddit prove its temporary presence in the United States. The photos show the Tasman from both front and rear, rocking its polarizing looks that have split the internet in two. It sits parked between a Hyundai Ioniq 5 and a Kia EV9, trying to blend in. The user who uploaded the photos, going by the name of mmuulin in the Reddit community, explains its presence there: "I work for Hyundai-Kia and this is at one of the storage facilities."



