Ford A GM Prepare To Battle It Out In Front Of The F1 World - How Will It Go?

For over 100 years, the industrial city of Detroit has been divided by two automotive juggernauts. In the downtown area is General Motors, with its army of brands such as Chevrolet, Dodge, Buick, and its luxury-car division, Cadillac.

On the other side, in nearby Dearborn, is the blue oval: Ford, producer of the first mass-produced car, the Model T, and a giant in markets across the globe.



While both brands compete every day for sales and buyers' loyalty, they have also taken their rivalry to the racetrack, in NASCAR and sports car racing.