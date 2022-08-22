Ford Adds 58,000 More F-150s To Recall For Failing Driveshafts

Ford is once again calling on model-year 2021-22 Ford F-150s to be brought in for service over concerns with a fractured driveshaft — but if this sounds familiar, note a subtle difference: This population of pickup trucks were not initially supposed to have underbody heat and noise insulators. More than 58,200 of the latest-gen F-150s are affected. The footnote of difference between these trucks and the 185,000-odd pickups included in the December recall comes down to what the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports as a potential error: The latest recall includes trucks that were “neither designed nor intended to be built” with underbody insulators, thereby excluding them from the previous recall. However, a Ford spokesperson clarified in an email to Cars.com that such F-150s are only expected to be 3% of this recall’s overall population.



