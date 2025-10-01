Ford Adds The 815HP Mustang GTD Spirit Of America To The Stable

The ultimate version of the Ford Mustang has just received a new limited-edition trim. Dubbed the Spirit of America, this beast builds on the Porsche 911-chasing Mustang GTD and celebrates American ingenuity, as well as Craig Breedlove, who was the first person to smash through the 500 mph and 600 mph marks in his land-speed record cars in the 1960s. And if you’re wondering, Ford has not revealed how much the car costs or how many will be built. A unique livery makes the Spirit of America stand out from the already bonkers Ford Mustang GTD. The combination of Performance White with Race Red and Lightning Blue racing stripes match the legendary Mustang tribar and the colors of the overalls worn by Bleedlove.



Read Article