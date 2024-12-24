Ford And GM Donate $1,000,000 And Fleet Of Vehicles For Trump Inauguration

Both Ford Motor Co. and General Motors said Monday each company will donate $1 million and provide vehicles for President-elect Donald Trump's January inauguration.

Policies on tariffs and electric vehicles that are being considered by the incoming administration would likely affect Detroit carmakers, including Ford and GM. The companies have yet to achieve profits on EVs as sales, while growing, have lagged projections.

Republican Trump has threatened significant tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, as well as killing an EV tax credit that benefits the two automakers.